Pablo Casado has confirmed this Sunday that popular training “will be part of all tributes” to people who have died from the coronavirus pandemic. The PP leader has transferred the urgency to know “the truth” about how many fatalities the Covid-19 has claimed in Spain. It has also charged hard against the government’s management because it has “neglected” the health of the Spanish.

«The carelessness of Spain hurts me», Casado, who has paraphrased this quote from «another Feijóo», has proclaimed fray Benito Jerónimo Feijóo, in an act in the capital of Galicia, where he has accompanied the president of the Xunta and popular candidate for reelection, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, in presenting candidates for 12-J. An event in which he has also confirmed that he will go to Galicia up to six times in the final sprint until the elections.

In the act, in which there was a minute of silence for the victims of the coronavirus, Casado denounced that “information was withheld” and, in addition to helping families, urged that ib “It is not a lot to ask that you start by knowing the deceased, knowing how many lost their lives fighting the virus,” he said.

Faced with criticism, the popular leader has also rejected “lessons of European solidarity” and has insisted on the “outstretched hand” of the PP, a party that “always tried to row in favor of the administrations”, which “supported up to four times” the state of alarm, while, on the part of the Sánchez government, it found “deficiencies” and delay in “reacting” despite to existing alerts.

For this reason, in addition to “reaching out”, he stated that the PP wants to claim “useful policy” and has reiterated five requests: create a national office for victims of Covid, «A kind of Pact of Toledo for health», make a commission in the Senate to evaluate social care and care for the elderly, promote an economic shock plan and adapt the legal framework so that declaring alarm is not the only course of action in case of outbreak.