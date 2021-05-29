Pablo Casado remodels his team in full ideological restructuring and appoints Sanjuanbenito chief of staff

The president of the Popular Party, Pablo Casado, has undertaken a renewal in his closest team and has replaced as chief of staff Pablo Hispan to appoint in office Diego Sanjuanbenito, reports El Mundo.

It’s not the only change: Jose Maria Rotellar will take charge of the economic advice and Miguel Angel Quintanilla, will assume the constitutional area.

Pablo Hispán has new occupation: assumes command in the international area, which, as El Mundo recalls, will supervise the European reconstruction funds, and will also occupy the deputy foreign spokesperson in the Popular Parliamentary Group. Hispán is a deputy for Granada.

The political career of Sanjuanbenito He has led him through New Generations of the PP of Madrid, he has been an autonomous deputy, councilor, deputy mayor and delegate of Environment and Mobility of the Madrid City Council and deputy minister of Health of the Community of Madrid.

For his part, Rotellar was Deputy Minister of Economy of the Community of Madrid and Quintanilla has been advisor to former presidents Aznar and Rajoy, of the government of Aragon and director of the Atlantic Institute of Government.

According to El Mundo, these changes in Casado’s team respond to the ideological rearmament of the Popular Party before the convention of the formation next fall and before the appearance of polls that place it ahead of the PSOE in voting intention at the national level.