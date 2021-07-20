Pablo Casado is choked again by the Second Republic

Just one day after the 85th anniversary of the Coup that ended the Second Republic and gave rise to the Civil War, Pablo Casado has gotten into another mess related to the history of that time. The Popular Party organized this July 19 in Avila an act called Concord, Constitution and Patriotism in which the president of the PP held a discussion with two former ministers: Rafael Arias Salgado and Ignacio Camuñas.

Pablo Casado listens to former minister Ignacio Camuñas speak at a PP event in Ávila in which Rafael Arias Salgado also participated. (Photo: Gustavo Serrano / Europa Press / .).

The latter, Minister for Relations with the Courts of Spain in the UCD government of Adolfo Suárez and co-founder of Vox, had a very controversial intervention. “If there is a person responsible for the Civil War directly, it is the government of the Republic. A coup is not what happened in 1936. It was a brutal confrontation between two sectors of the Spanish and which resulted in the damage typical of a civil war. I think it is better to forget the past and not continue pretending that the right is to blame for 36 and the Civil War. That’s a lie, ”Camuñas said before Casado’s attentive gaze and silence.

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to be able to see a Twitter video not available due to your privacy preferences

The leader of the PP did not censor, correct or specify the words of the former minister reinterpreting the history of the ’36 Coup that gave rise to the Civil War. He himself, just a few days ago, offered his own version of these events during an intervention in the Congress of Deputies.

“The Civil War was the confrontation between those who wanted democracy without law (referring to the Republic that emerged from the polls) and those who wanted law without democracy (the coup plotters)”, he assured on June 30.

Those words, like now those of Camuñas, also generated a huge stir and, although Casado has not specified the former minister afterwards, several historians did correct him then after his intervention in Congress.

In the program ‘laSexta Clave’, the Spanish History teacher Inma Pina said that she would have suspended Casado for these words and explained that “the democracy that existed was a totally legal democracy“Another thing is that there were people who wanted to break the laws.”

Read more

In the same program of La Sexta, the doctor in Contemporary History Laura Lara pointed out that “of course, in the Second Republic it was legislated: on December 9, 1931, the Constitution was approved ”.

The newspaper ‘El País’ spoke with two other historians who also denied Casado. “The Civil War was provoked by a coup d’état. The Republic was not a lawless empire. He made profound reforms in the army, to separate the Church from the State, in education, in the approval of the female vote … If you do not recognize that, you are posing a lie about the past, ”said Professor of Contemporary History Julián Casanova.

Enrique Moradiellos, Professor of Contemporary History at the University of Extremadura, explained that “every civil war begins with a coup. The definition of civil war was set by the US Supreme Court in 1861. It is an act of force to seize power and expel those who are there. In Spain, the Republic had many problems, but what followed was infinitely worse ”.

In less than a month, Casado has been involved twice, once directly and once indirectly, in two messes related to the history of the Republic and the Civil War. Curiously, when the remains of dictator Francisco Franco del Valle de los Caídos were exhumed, he assured on Antena 3 that what he was concerned about was “the future” of his children. “I am the grandson of the Transition generation. If Fraga and Carrillo gave each other a historic hug, if exiles and former ministers managed to hug each other to forget … Why do we grandchildren have to rewrite history?”He declared.

ON VIDEO | Madrid City Council provokes a political tinderbox after removing the Largo Caballero plaque from a building

More stories that may interest you: