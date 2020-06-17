The opposition leader, Pablo Casado, insisted on an idea that has been repeated over the past two months in the context of the state of alarm caused by the health crisis of COVID-19: «Here, who does not praise Sánchez , twitches, even if it has the worst death toll per inhabitant in the world », he said on Wednesday June 10 in the plenary session of Congress.

Only now this data is no longer true: Both Belgium and the United Kingdom exceed Spain in the number of deaths per inhabitant due to coronavirus among countries with more than a million inhabitants, as collected by the comparative studies available and being used internationally: Johns Hopkins University, Worldometers or Our World in Data, from the University of Oxford.

According to the figures of this last analysis center, Belgium registers a rate of 829 deaths per million inhabitant. It is followed by the United Kingdom, with 602, and Spain, with 580, according to data from June 10.

Belgium had already exceeded Spain’s rates on April 17, but its methodology in accounting for deaths, which included suspected cases, led to its numbers being questioned. Now, from Thursday June 4, the United Kingdom also exceeds the data for Spain.

Above are also other countries with a lower number of inhabitants, such as San Marino (1,237 deaths per million inhabitants) or Andorra (660). And, on the contrary, below Spain are Italy, with 563 deaths per million inhabitants, Sweden, with 467, and France, with 449.

Why is Belgium the country with the highest figures?

In contrast to other countries, Belgium counts as suspect unconfirmed cases that were not tested. This caused their numbers to be questioned, as they could be counting more deaths than actually correspond to the virus, as acknowledged by Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès, who warned that the figures could be overestimated.

“If it is important to be as transparent as possible, you have to be fair with the figures (…) Obviously, it is understood that this raises the numbers upwards. That said, it is still difficult to speak of figures in such circumstances, because a life is a life, a death is still a drama, either because of COVID-19 or something else, “Wilmès said in Congress on April 21.

Even higher figures

Our World in Data warns that the total number of deaths from coronavirus is likely to be higher than confirmed, due to the limited testing and problems in the attribution of the causes of death in each country.

“The difference between confirmed deaths and total reported deaths varies depending on how you record deaths by COVID-19 each country », warns the analysis center. For example, some countries only count deaths in hospitals, while others have begun to include deaths in homes. This has caused another distortion in the numbers: “The data on deaths reported on a date does not necessarily show the number of deaths that occurred that day, since there are delays,” analysts explain on their website.

The deceased accounted for in the MoMo and the INE

In his speech, Casado also added: “By the way, why aren’t the 16,000 deceased already collecting more than the Carlos III Institute or the INE says?”

But the difference of about 16,000 deaths between some registries and others is due to a reason: while the Health data correspond to the data reported daily by the autonomous communities, the MoMo and INE figures are based on estimates from the difference between the deaths that occurred last year and those that have occurred in the same period this year. In addition, the MoMo and INE collect deaths caused by all causes, while Health and the autonomous communities only record deaths attributable to COVID-19.

[Ministerio de Sanidad, MoMo, INE… los distintos datos sobre fallecimientos por COVID-19]

The PP’s response

Newtral.es asked the PP press team what was the source to affirm that Spain is the country with “the worst death rate per inhabitant in the world”, but so far no response has been obtained.

However, after reviewing the data for the other countries in the world, it can be seen that Belgium and the United Kingdom have higher death rates per inhabitant than Spain. Despite the fact that international analyzes explain that there are differences in the measurement of death figures and when adding data, due to the different methodologies, no record supports what Casado says. Therefore, Casado’s statement is FALSE.

