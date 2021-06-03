Pablo Casado denies the support that Cospedal gave him

The National Court charged this June 2 to María Dolores de Cospedal, former Minister of Defense and number two of the Popular Party between 2008 and 2018, and her husband, Ignacio López del Hierro, to question them for their alleged involvement in the alleged espionage of the former Treasurer of the PP Luis Bárcenas, a plot that has been baptized as Operation Kitchen.

Cospedal’s imputation has revived the specter of corruption in the PP, which seemed to have been forgotten, just when the popular were going through a moment of optimism after the great result of Isabel Díaz Ayuso in the regional elections of the Community of Madrid and the data from the latest polls, which put them ahead of the PSOE .

María Dolores de Cospedal leaving the Congress of Deputies after going to the Investigation Commission for the Kitchen case despite the fact that her appearance on June 2 was suspended. (Photo: Eduardo Parra / Europa Press / Getty Images).

However, this news could have hurt Pablo Casado, which continues its strategy of moving away from the corruption scandals of its party’s past and in the hours after Cospedal’s indictment was known, it kept absolute silence on the subject and let its national spokespersons speak to the media. . “As long as there is no conviction, Cospedal is innocent,” declared José Luis Martínez-Almeida. Pablo Montesinos expressed himself along the same lines, asking “to respect the presumption of innocence.”

Cospedal tried to be the successor of Mariano Rajoy after the departure of this after the motion of censure by Pedro Sánchez and presented to the PP Congress in July 2018, but in the first round of the first he could only be third behind Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría and Casado.

By not having enough support, formed a common front with Casado to avoid that the winner was the former vice president, with whom she maintained an important rivalry.

Pablo Casado and María Dolores de Cospedal with Javier Maroto when they coincided in the Executive Committee of the PP. (Photo: Cesar Manso / Getty Images).

Cospedal’s support for Casado also dragged other former popular ministers and several members of the PP leadership and those votes were fundamental to defeat Sáenz de Santamaría.

Casado thanked the support that the former general secretary of his party had given him.placing people you trust in the new leadership of the PP, like Isabel García Tejerina, Dolors Montserrat or Vicente Tirado. Casado remained on the Executive Committee at first, but resigned after the recordings of the meetings he had with commissioner José Manuel Villarejo came to light.

At first she clung to her seat, but in the Congress of Deputies, but she also ended up resigning a few days later despite the fact that Casado, indebted to her for the favor she had given him, never asked for it. In fact, defended her publicly after the recordings came out. “I have spoken with her and what I can say is that at all times she has given explanations and has not lied,” he said.

Pablo Casado with the national spokesman of the PP José Luis Martínez-Almeida. (Photo: Eduardo Parra / Europa Press / Getty Images).

Three years after that, the reaction of the president of the PP in the hours after Cospedal’s imputation has been to keep silent and try to distance yourself from the former leadership of your party. As we said, only national spokesmen have spoken and internal sources of the formation assure that they are matters of the past.

