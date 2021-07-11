Pablo Casado defines the ministers of Podemos, stops at Irene Montero and talks about her like this

The president of the Popular Party, Pablo Casado, in the Basque Country. (Photo: YOUTUBE)

Pablo Casado has appeared this Sunday at a ceremony at the Miguel Ángel Blanco School, organized by New Generations, to criticize the remodeling of the Pedro Sánchez Government.

The president announced this Saturday an important revolution in his cabinet, which ended with the departure of such relevant faces as Carmen Calvo, José Luis Ábalos, Pedro Duque and Iván Redondo.

The president of the PP has criticized these changes and has affirmed that Sánchez has become “a self-censorship”. He has also charged against the leader of the PSOE for keeping the five ministers of United We Can.

With this, according to Casado, Sánchez shows that “the government is not united” and that it is more like “a confederal government”: “They are two governments in one.”

Then he reviewed the five ministers of United We Can and defined each of them with a brief phrase.

“He keeps Garzón, the one with the steak. She keeps Belarra, the one who says that we shouldn’t consume energy, I don’t know if she wants to take us to Atapuerca. He maintains Castells, we do not know if he is a minister. He keeps Irene Montero, the one of ‘niñes’, ‘elles’ and ‘todes’. It supports Yolanda Díaz, who now wants to face what Europe is asking for and perhaps leaving us without funds ”, stated Casado.

″ And then, why is he doing this? ”Asked the leader of the PP. “Those who took away his sleep keep them in the government and, above all, those who rule the government continue from outside. We have changed the puppets but we keep the one who moves them ”, he assured in reference to Gabriel Rufián, Quim Torra, Pere Aragonés and Bildu.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

