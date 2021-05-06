Pablo Casado compares Ayuso’s victory in Madrid with the fall of the Berlin Wall

Pablo Casado, smiling. (Photo: Marcos del Mazo via Getty Images)

The PP was the great winner of the electoral night of May 4 in Madrid with its candidate, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, sweeping the region and imposing itself in the 21 districts of the capital and in practically all the Madrid municipalities.

65 seats that will allow him to govern with the external support of the extreme right and with greater ease than when he did so with Ciudadanos in coalition.

There are many who have congratulated in the last hours both Ayuso and the PP for the results.

One of the last to do so, Manfred Weber, leader of the PP in the European Parliament: “Warm congratulations to our Spanish friends of the PP for the great electoral victory in Madrid. Ayuso, you have our full support to continue building a better future for Madrid and for Spain ”.

Pablo Casado, president of the PP, wanted to answer, thanking Weber’s words and making this surprising historical comparison of Ayuso’s victory in Madrid:

“The PP is the necessary and urgent alternative to recover health and employment. Freedom always wins, 30 years ago in Berlin, yesterday in Madrid and very soon throughout Spain ”.

Married refers to the fall of the Berlin Wall, which ended nearly 30 years of separation between West and East Germany.

A comparison that has been criticized by many in the networks:

