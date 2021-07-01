Pablo Casado bundles it up when he defines the Civil War in a very particular way: “It is intolerable”

The leader of PP, Pablo Casado, has become the target of numerous criticisms on social networks after assuring in Congress that “the Civil War was the confrontation between those who democracy without law and those who wanted law without democracy.”

During the plenary session in the hemicycle, Casado has criticized the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, for speaking of “forging a new country”, which is “what Azaña said in 1932 to approve the Esquerra Statute”.

“But in 37 he realized his mistake and denounced his disloyalty when it was too late,” he assured before finishing: “Ladies and gentlemen, speaking of historical memory, the Civil War was the confrontation between those who democracy without law and those who they wanted law without democracy ”.

“And our Constitution is the law by which there can be no democracy without law and no law without democracy. Exactly the same thing that European countries learned from fascism and communism when they founded the EU. We Spaniards have already talked, we have already met again, we have already made coexistence and harmony possible. You don’t have to do it again, you just have to keep it. Not much is asked of him ”, he added.

Sánchez began his appearance in the plenary session of Congress after nine in the morning to give an account of the Government’s decision to pardon those convicted of the Catalan independence process, and he has done so by claiming harmony and dialogue, which in his opinion they presided over the constitutional pact and are still in force. “The harmony was not for once, but had a lasting purpose in time,” he said.

Many of his ministers accompany Sánchez in a debate that takes place just a week after …

