Pablo Casado affirms that he offered Arrimadas a union “of the two directions”

Pablo Casado in the program ‘Espejo Público’. (Photo: ANTENA 3)

“We have offered Inés Arrimadas everything. All is all”. Pablo Casado revealed this Monday that months ago he offered the Citizen leader a political confluence from which “a new structure between the two directions would emerge.” Arrimadas has not confirmed these words and has limited himself to stating that she asked him to go together to the Catalans and rejected it: “That is facts, the rest is verbiage.”

The leader of the PP has assured during an interview with Susanna Griso in Public Mirror that he could not be more generous with Citizens, but he has chosen to put a “red carpet” for Pedro Sánchez and “the shot has backfired.”

Casado has insisted that the move has gone wrong for Cs because now “the PP is stronger and Sánchez is weaker”, and explained that the objective of the PP was the reunification of the center-right and a “merger project that was going further beyond Spain Suma ”.

The PP president has revealed that he even offered Cs a new structure between the two directions, but Arrimadas “has chosen Sánchez and overthrew PP governments to try to advance elections and catch the Popular Party with a changed pace.”

Regarding a possible counseling in Madrid for the exporter of Cs, Toni Cantó, Casado has assured that the president Isabel Díaz Ayuso will make the Government that it deems appropriate: “It was only missing”, he asserted.

The leader of the PP has thus responded to a question about whether Genoa would impose this advice on Ayuso to compensate for the fact that Cantó cannot be a deputy after canceling his candidacy by a Madrid court for having registered in the Community after …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.