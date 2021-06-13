Pablo Carrillo- Pure History II

It was a historic match that was staged at the Philippe Chatrier stadium, last Friday, the wonderful Novak Djokovic Y Rafael Nadal. Surely, over the years we will continue to talk about that semi-final of the French Open, which had unimaginable moments thanks to the maturity and greatness of two of the best athletes in history.

No doubt what Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic Y Raphael Nadal have done for tennis is to raise it to unsuspected levels of popularity and audiences around the world.

I guess the Tsitsipas, Zverev, Sinner, Berrettini and other members of the new breed who seriously aspire to be the best in the world should be deeply grateful to that third of great players who, quite simply, have taken tennis to other heights.

Something similar to what happened in golf with the hegemony of Tiger Woods, whose positive effect caused an increase in audiences, in tournament bags and, in general, in the popularity of their sport. Merely, the explosion was due to the good Eldrick, who, by the way, and to the delight of his fans, is already recovering satisfactorily from his serious leg injury. Still, yes, he still has a lot to improve through physical work and therapies.

Returning to the historic match between Nadal Y DjokovicIt will be worth mentioning that, to solve it in four sets favorable to the Serbian, they required four hours and eleven minutes of fierce battle. Each point, each game, each set, was highly contested, with the usual swings of emotions from both sectors of the public, which supported their favorite until they were speechless. I can classify it as a tennis party, a sports party in general, because they raised the contest to infinity, with strategy, maturity, intelligence and a lot of passion in each of the actions in which they fought and which resulted in an unforgettable duel. The reality behind such an emotional encounter is that Nadal failed more than usual, perhaps fatigue generated an inaccuracy that is not usual, and that the extraordinary hitting of the ball by Djokovic it was fundamental.

Now, very early this morning, we will have the opportunity to see the Serbian fight against a young man twelve years younger, Stefanos Tsitsipás, born in Athens, Greece, and who seems to have matured to face a Grand Slam final. It is no small thing to see him at such an early age playing a final of such depth.

Tsitsipas comes with everything to gain in his constant rise to the fifth place in the world. Nole It is the great favorite, without a doubt, but it will not be an expert in sweet the Greek that already has the ouzo, Greek liquor, cooling.