Pablo Carrillo- Peace of Mind

Fortunately, the triumph of Czech Pérez in Azerbaijan he has instilled in him a remarkable confidence and tranquility when driving Red Bull, as it is well known that the notorious doctor Helmut Marko, as well as Christian horner, the two men who direct, in that hierarchical order, the decisions of the Red Bull and Alfa Tauri teams, are very direct, taxing, disciplined and do not conceive of pretexts, since they always demand results.

Obviously, the triumph of Perez It has been a kind of healing balm to calm the waters and that, obviously, will generate in the people of Guadalajara a lot of confidence and calm to generate better results.

It is curious that in the final celebration of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the Mexican pilot, upon arriving at the award zone in one of the assistance vehicles, because his team, due to some damage that has not been made known, instructed him to turn it off as soon as He passed the finish line, embraced the controversial and uncompromising Austrian character, who was happy or, rather, somewhat happy, because he was already savoring the triumph of Max verstappen, which was not possible due to the puncture of the left rear tire.

Immediately, the specialized press turned on the famous doctor Marko to question him about the permanence of Czech in the future after his triumph, to which he replied laconically that that matter will be resolved later. So, for now and despite the promising start when we are in the first third of the Formula 1 championship, Perez he has a contract only until the end of this season.

No one doubts the talent and experience of the national midfielder in the race, however, his Achilles heel at this stage of his career at Red Bull has been his lack of pace and consistency in the classifications. I mention the places he has achieved: in the Bahrain Grand Prix he started in eleventh position, in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix he surprised in a second starting place and then it was a race to be forgotten, it was his worst performance of the year. Portugal followed, where he started in fourth; Spain was poor qualifying, so they started in eighth. The Monaco street circuit did not improve either and started in ninth. In Azerbaijan he started in seventh, so the fourth place in today’s French Grand Prix represents a notable improvement, a great possibility of a podium, but, above all, that everyone is calm and confident, that the decision to take him to that powerful team has been correct.

That he has a winning car, that he can and should fight face to face with everyone, there is no doubt, I hope we celebrate another great performance. There is with cheese, says the one from the inn …

