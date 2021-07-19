Pablo Carreo wins his second title of the season in Hamburg

Updated 07/18/2021 – 15:05

Pablo Carreo just conquered in the Hamburg atp500 his second title of the season after defeating in the final on the fast track (one hour and 22 minutes) the Serbian Filip Krajinovic by 6-2 and 6-4. The Asturian tennis player, who won in April in Marbella tournament, splicing his victory on brick dust in Germany with his participation in the Olympic tennis tournament in Tokyo, on hard court. The winner of the last title prior to the Games never won a medal.

Then, Rafa Nadal tried it in 2004. He had conquered the tournament of Sopot (Poland) and attended the Olympic event in Greece with a wild card to play the doubles tournament, but could not get on the podium.

It is the challenge of Carreo, which will reach a high level after dispatching in just over an hour to Krajinovic, number 44 in the world, but you will have to change the chip quickly to play in Tokyo Change of continent and surface and the tennis tournament does not give truce. It begins on August 24, on the first day of the Games. The way you adapt will determine your path in the Games.

It is not easy. In the last three Games, no tennis player who won the tournament prior to the start of the Olympic tournament could get a medal. It happened to Del Potro in 2008 (victory in Washington) before the Beijing Games, where Nadal beat. In 2012, the Olympic gold went to Murray, but the tennis players who had won before the Olympic event (Haase, in Kitzbuhel, and Querrey, in Los Angeles) left London empty. The same thing happened in Ro, with gold again for Murray, although Djokovic (Toronto) and Kyrgyos (Atlanta) had been the last tournament winners.

For Pablo it is the sixth ATP title of his career after those achieved in Winston-Salem and Moscow (2016, hard), Estoril (2017, brick dust), Chengdu (2019, hard) and Marbella (2021, brick dust).