Pablo Carreo returns to an ATP final in Marbella a year and a half later

A year and a half after he reached his final final in Chengd, ChinaPablo Carreo reached another 250 final, the AnyTech365 Andaluca Open, in Marbella, in which he will face another Spaniard of the last generation: Carlos Alcaraz or Jaume Munar, both without experience in finals. Carreo will seek his fifth title, the second in land.

The Asturian received the award for his courage to come back against Albert Ramos, who won by 6-1, 3-6 and 7-6 (6), 2 hours and 11 minutes, in a game that he had almost lost when in the third he was 5-3 down and kick off the barcelons. At that moment everything was unhinged, he went volleying and all the effectiveness of Ramos’ powerful rights was neutralized.

The success with the Carreo service, which added the 1999 victory of his career, justified the forcefulness of the first set. At the first change I broke the serve of the barcelons. Ramos was only able to earn one point with the second serve and this translated into an overwhelming dominance for the world number 15.

Script change

It seemed that Carreo He was in a hurry to go to rest in front of one of the youngsters on Sunday, but Ramos, a tremendous competitor, an old-fashioned Earthman who has displayed almost all his successes on this surface – of the 9 finals he has achieved (2 wins) , only the hard court of Chengd is off the statement-, less versatile than Pablo, he straightened up in the second set. He raised the percentage of first to 86 percent and knew how to play intelligently the three critical moments, break balls that he had against, two of them in the first game. In the only one available to him, he was right, opened the gap and took the game to the third set.

In this one, Albert broke first, Carreo moved the tombstone going from 3-5 (30-30) to 6-5 and in the tie break, to the third match point, Marbella found its first runner-up when Ramos’ nth right went off the court. “For tomorrow I hope to enjoy a little more than today,” said Carreo showing a face of having been beaten.