Pablo Carreo, Alejandro Davidovich and Pablo Andjar, the Spanish team at the Tokyo Games

Updated 06/21/2021 – 13:38

Sergi Bruguera, the national coach of the Davis Cup and also of the Spanish team in the next Olympic Games in Tokyo, you already know the three names you can count on for the appointment.

After many calls and conversations, Spain, according to MARCA can advance, present in the individual competition to Pablo Carreo, Alejandro Davidovich and Pablo Andjar. In the doubles they will be Carreo and Davidovich those who come together in search of repeating the gold medal that Rafael Nadal and Marc Lpez achieved in the last Ro Games in 2016.

The common denominator of the three summoned is the fact that in Tokyo they will participate in their first Games. They will be especially emotional for Andjar at 35 years old and at the moment in which he is living a second youth with prestigious victories such as that achieved against Roger Federer in Geneva and Dominic Thiem at Roland Garros.

Rafael Nadal, Roberto Bautista, Albert Ramos, Feliciano Lpez, Jaume Munar, Carlos Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers have been dropped from the list. In the case of Nadal, he already said last week that he should listen to his body to try to extend his career as long as possible. The other absences are due to calendar issues and the logistical difficulty of the trip to Tokyo, especially if one takes into account that later the American hard court tour begins with the 1,000 Masters in Canada and Cincinnati and the US Open.

It should be remembered that the men’s circuit does not stop even the week of the tennis competition at the Olympic event, from July 24 to 30. On those dates appear the Open 250 of Kitzbhel (Austria) and Atlanta (United States). And the week before, so the final rounds coincide, Los Cabos (Mexico), Gstaad (Switzerland) and Umag (Croatia).

Bruguera is waiting for the final cut because, depending on what it is, he could count on Roberto Carballs, 100 on the lists when the Olympic ranking closed at the conclusion of Roland Garros.

The precedents do not invite optimism with the possible presence of Carballs since in Ro 2016 it closed with a ranking of 70.