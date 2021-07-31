Pablo Carreño’s tears: that’s how excited he was

Win a bronze medal it is not something that is achieved every day. When you do it after beating the world’s number one in an epic match, in which the clock hits three hours and your body has reached its limit, the emotion overflows and the joy is infinite. Pablo Carreño You know it well: that’s how excited he was after securing the metal to Spain. Are the tears of a true warrior after signing what is already the best match of his career.

– The tears of Pablo Carreño (- @eurosport_es) pic.twitter.com/L07eXtsd0x – Sphera Sports (@SpheraSports) July 31, 2021