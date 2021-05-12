Pablo Carreño says goodbye to Rome for a back injury

The Spanish Pablo Carreño, number 12 in the world ranking, retired this Tuesday from Masters 1,000 of Rome before his second round match against the Japanese Kei nishikori for a back injury, reported the ATP to EFE.

Carreno, champion this year in Marbella, had to say goodbye to the Roman clay after overcoming the first round on Sunday at the expense of the Serbian Laszlo djere.

The Spanish, who also fell in the second round in Madrid against the Argentine Federico Delbonis, when he wasted 6-3 and 4-0 in favor, he was a quarter-finalist at the Foro Italico in 2018, the year in which he also reached the final in doubles.

Nishikori, current number 45 in the world and who came to be number 4, will face in the third round the winner of the match between the German Alexander Zverev and Bolivian Hugo Dellien.