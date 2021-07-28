Pablo Carreño options to surprise Daniil Medvedev in Tokyo 2021

From everything to nothing in just 24 hours, from dreaming for glory in the form of multiple medals to being left with a single representative in the quarterfinals. This is what has happened within the Spanish Olympic tennis delegation, which has run into events that are very difficult to internalize, such as the heat stroke of Badosa or the defeat in doubles of Garbiñe and Carla, and which now has as its maxim hope to Pablo Carreño, a man dedicated to the mission of looking for a prize. The man from Gijón has been chasing resounding successes in the Grand Slams for a long time and has been very close to playing a final up to two times, and reaching the semifinals of Olympic Games Tokyo 2021 It would be a nice way to redeem yourself and take a new qualitative leap.

The tournament that Pablo is setting up perfectly adapts to his style and way of developing his professional career; without making a lot of noise, constantly improving, accepting all the obstacles that can be found and emerging from them reinforced. He asserted his sixth-seeded status by reaching the quarterfinals, but wants more. To achieve this, he has the difficult task of beating Daniil Medvedev in his natural habitat, such as the hard court. Carreño is not at a time in his career where he can settle, but this meeting should be taken as the great opportunity to take another step forward and make history in Spanish tennis.

What can make Carreño think that it is possible to surprise Daniil Medvedev?

There are many encouraging aspects for Carreño. The main one is his great form and remarkable confidence. He comes from winning in Hamburg and has managed to adapt perfectly to the Olympic tournament. He knew how to suffer against Cilic, he put on the overalls against Sandgren and Koepfer, with conditions of heat and humidity difficult to cope with, and is finding a way to overwhelm his rivals with a perfect balance between aggressiveness and consistency. “I will fight until the end. I know he is the favorite, but I will analyze my options with my coach. I feel good and I am satisfied with my work here. Throughout the week I have been able to accept the playing conditions here and take advantage of them to do good tennis, “he said.

That could precisely be a difference compared to Daniil Medvedev as the Russian has shown his discontent and frustration at playing with so much heat and humidity. He was seen to suffer a lot against Fognini and lose his temper at times, something that could be lethal for him with a player as solvent mentally and physically as Pablo Carreño. The Spanish does not arrive with excessive wear and tear as he is eliminated at the first change in the doubles and does not play mixed doubles, and he knows what it is to beat the Russian in conditions similar to these: Indian Wells 2018. One more match and the medal will be very likely for the Asturian.