Pablo Carreño opens the Masters 1000 in Rome with victory

The Spanish Pablo Carreño, number 12 in the ATP ranking, came back and won 4-6, 6-3 and 6-1 this Sunday against the Serbian Laszlo djere, number 50, and advanced to the second round of the tournament Masters 1,000 ATP of Rome, which takes place on the clay of the Foro Italico.

After the tough elimination suffered in the first round of Madrid, when he wasted a 6-3 and 4-0 in favor against the Argentine Federico Delbonis, Carreño showed signs of character against a Djere who was ahead 6-4 and had two break balls at the beginning of the second set.

Carreño, a quarterfinalist in Rome in 2018 and champion this year in Marbella, annulled them and took the second set (6-3). From that moment he dominated the game, until he sentenced it 6-1 in the third set, after a battle of two hours and twelve minutes.

It was the first meeting between Carreño and Djere, a rival who this year managed to play good tennis in Italy and reached the final of the Cagliari tournament.

The Spanish player, who was a semifinalist at the 2017 and 2020 United States Open and who reached the quarterfinals last year at Roland Garros, will face the winner of the duel between the Italian in the second round. Fabio Fognini and the japanese Kei nishikori.