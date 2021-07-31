Pablo Carreño: “It is the greatest achievement of my life”

Pablo Carreño he succeeded. The man from Gijón achieved the greatest feat of his career, having to beat the number one in the world, Novak Djokovic, a few days after surpassing the number two in the world, Daniil Medvedev. That was rewarded in the form of a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2021, and the Spanish could not contain the emotion, expressing what he felt throughout the week and dedicating the triumph to all those who surrounded him and supported him.

The importance of what has been achieved

I think it is the greatest achievement of my life. This is an incredible thing. After yesterday’s defeat (to Karen Khachanov) I have felt all the support and all the love from the people. I had to give it my all again, and after losing the second set surely everyone thought that this was already done, but I have managed to rebuild myself and I think that was thanks to all of Spain. You have encouraged me, you have supported me and the feeling that I have had during this week is something incredible.

It is a bronze. I have not been able to give more because I have given everything. Hopefully this has served to reward all the love I have felt during this week.

Critical moment, but he knew how to get up

When I lost the second set I thought this was already dead. Winning at number one is very hard, but after losing the second set I thought I couldn’t take it anymore, but in the end I could. This is incredible. I was coming for a medal, it cost a lot, but I got it.

Dedication

This goes for everyone, for my girlfriend, for my father, for my family, for Gijón, for all of Spain and for all those who support me. For my coaches, the academy, my club, the group. I have won number two and number one, and I take a bronze that… (gets excited).