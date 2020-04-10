They are being very difficult times for tennis players due to having no income. So much so that the Players Council is working very hard to break this injustice for many. Many tennis players need money to be able to face many things to pay. He spoke of this himself Pablo Carreño for ESPN where he confessed that he sees it very difficult to play tennis again in 2020.

Difficulty that many tennis players are going through: “The players here in Spain are self-employed. I currently do not have many problems because I have managed to earn enough money, but I have colleagues who are living from their parents. Like all self-employed, we cannot work in These moments and therefore our income is zero, and expenses continue to come in. Mortgages, paying physical trainers and coaching staff, the academy where I train, … These are very difficult times. “

Many tennis players are having a very hard time in these weeks due to economic difficulties: “We live in a society where athletes are seen as great privileged, with large and luxurious houses, but there are also other tennis players who do not have the same income or resources like any other freelance and they are having a very bad time. “

Carreño speaks of a loss of interest on the part of some Autonomous Communities in tennis: “There are communities in Spain where interest in tennis has been lost, where the sport is dying. A tournament base is needed, as in Italy, which has ATP, WTA, Challengers and Futures tournaments. Having a tennis television channel like they have would be a good method for people to re-engage. It is a system for each other’s nutrinos. I think it is necessary”.

Finally, the Asturian player confessed that he sees it very difficult to play tennis again this year: “We are hoping that this will last as little as possible, because then recovering the previous level will be very complicated. Currently we will not have tennis until July 13, although I think it will be expanded. Hopefully they would discover a vaccine so that the circuit can work again this year, but I think it will not be possible, “concluded Pablo Carreño, who is currently in Barcelona in the midst of confinement.

