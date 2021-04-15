Pablo Carreño does not take advantage of two match balls against Ruud

Pablo Carreño He stroked his first quarter-finals at the ATP Masters 1000 in Monte-Carlo, but failed to close the advantage gained in the third set against the Norwegian Casper ruud, who turned the scoreboard to prevail by 7-6 (7-4), 5-7 and 7-5 in 2h.52 ‘.

The Asturian, champion of the ATP 250 on the clay of Marbella the previous Sunday, went ahead 5-2 in the last heat, a ‘break’ up that he delivered when he served for a match with 5-3, having two match points that did not resolve.

Carreño, 29 years old and 12th ATP, accused the punishment of not having taken advantage of the double opportunity, only added three points in the next three games, conceding in general a 0-5 partial at the hands of one of the tenants of the Rafa Nadal Academy, a Casper Ruud that keeps going to more.

The Scandinavian, 22 years old and 27th ATP, will try to match his best result in a Masters 1000, the semifinals of Rome 2020. This Friday the current Monte Carlo champion, the Italian Fabio Fognini, who got rid of Serbian Filip Krajinovic 6-2, 7-6 (1), also having a few more hours of rest.