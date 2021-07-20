Pablo Carreño: “Djokovic is the rival to beat in Tokyo”

Pablo Carreño Busta is going through a dream 2021. In fact, he could not ask for much more given that he has accumulated 23 wins and just nine falls, he won two titles (Marbella and the recent one in Hamburg), inaugurated its showcases for the ATP 500 conquered and will be traveling in the next few hours to Tokyo to compete in the Olympic Games and, in this way, to be able to represent your country again in a competition. Perhaps, his performance in the Grand Slams was not the most satisfactory (R3 in Australia, R4 at Roland Garros and R1 at Wimbledon). However, he is happy.

“I have worked very hard to achieve this title. This is my first ATP 500 and it’s an incredible feeling“, said the current 11th in the international ranking (it rose two positions in the last week) after its success in the German port city in a press conference published by the ATP. He added: “I have felt very comfortable throughout the week. I think I have played at a high level and I have continued to improve so it was very important. In fact, in the final I played my best game.”

THE TOKYO 2021 OLYMPIC GAMES ARE COMING

Beyond the joy for the victory in Hamburg, Carreño will have to automatically change the chip to put himself in Olympic mode and, in that sense, he affirmed that he will go to fight in Tokyo, although the main candidate to win will be Novak Djokovic. “It is clear that he is above all. He really seems unbeatable: he is at a very high level at the moment and, logically, is the great favorite to keep the gold medal“, said according to words collected by the web We love tennis.

Djokovic, who will go to the Japanese capital with the desire to keep the flame burning to obtain the Golden Slam, wants to continue adding honors to consecrate himself -in the future- as the GOAT. Indeed, Carreño commented that “although he is the rival to beat, he is also the one with all the pressure behind him and that can have an impact on performance.”