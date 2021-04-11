Pablo Carreño, champion in Marbella after beating Jaume Munar

04/11/2021 at 5:20 PM CEST

EFE

Pablo Carreño from Gijón, seed number 1, was proclaimed champion of the AnyTech365 Andalucía Open this Sunday, ATP 250 tournament that was played in Marbella (Málaga), by beating Majorcan Jaume Munar in the final on the clay of the Club Puente Romano center court with a 6-1, 2-6 and 6-4, after two hours and twenty of game.

The favorite of the tournament honored his condition and won without problems in the first round by a loose 6-1, with which it was intuited that the match would be resolved quickly.

However, the Spaniard did not want to settle the game and displayed his best version to equalize the score with 2-6 and force a final third set.

That third set reached an exciting 4-4 ​​and Carreño broke Munar’s serve to 5-4 and close to the title, which finally got it with a last game that ended with a direct serve, the only one of the match.

Double

The doubles were the first to compete for the championship title in a match in which the pairs formed by Ariel Behar-Gonzalo Escobar and Tomislav Brkic-Nikola Cacicazgo were measured.

The Uruguayan and the Ecuadorian got more profitability from their game and took the first set 6-2 without giving the rival pair much choice.

In less than two hours the match was consummated, since the second set also fell in favor of Behar-Escobar with a 6-4 that served to proclaim themselves champions.