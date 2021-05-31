Pablo Carreño-Busta wins the place of the thirty-second finals at the expense of Norbert Gombos

05/30/2021

Pablo Carreño-Busta, Spanish, number 12 of the ATP and seed number 12, fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 6-3, 6-4 and 6-3 in one hour and forty-six minutes to the Slovakian player Norbert Gombos, number 87 of the ATP, in the sixty-fourth round of Roland-Garros. After this result, we will closely follow the player’s career in the final 30s of the tournament.

The statistics show that the Spanish tennis player managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, obtained 61% of the first service, committed a double fault, winning 75% of the service points. As for Gombos, he could not break his opponent’s serve at any time and his effectiveness data is 64%, 5 double faults and 60% of points obtained on service.

During the 30th finals the Spanish tennis player will play against the winner of the match between the Belarusian Egor Gerasimov and the french player Enzo Couacaud.

The celebration of the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) is produced from May 24 to June 13 on clay outdoors. A total of 239 tennis players participate in this competition and the final phase is made up of a total of 128 among those directly classified, those who have won the previous qualifying phase and the guests.