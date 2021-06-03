Pablo Carreño-Busta manages to qualify for the round of 32 at the expense of tennis player Enzo Couacaud

06/02/2021

On 06/03/2021 at 01:45 CEST

The Spanish Pablo Carreño-Busta, number 12 of the ATP and seed number 12, fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 and 6-4 in two hours and thirty-four minutes to Enzo Couacaud, French tennis player, number 177 in the ATP, in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros. After this result, Carreño-Busta will be in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

Couacaud managed to break his opponent’s serve 2 times, while the Spanish player managed it 3 times. Likewise, the Spanish tennis player had a 69% first serve and committed 3 double faults, managing to win 69% of the service points, while the effectiveness of his opponent was 56%, he committed 4 double faults and achieved 64 % of service points.

In the round of 32, Carreño-Busta will face off against the winner of the match in which the Brazilian tennis player will face Thiago Monteiro and the american Steve Johnson.

The tournament French Open Indiv. Masc. It is held on clay in the open air and during the course of it a total of 238 tennis players face each other and a total of 128 arrive at the final phase between those classified directly, those who have won the previous qualifying phase and those who come guests. Likewise, its celebration takes place from May 24 to June 13 in パ リ.