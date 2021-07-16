Pablo Carreño beats Lajovic and is already in the semifinals

07/16/2021 at 8:25 PM CEST

The Spanish Pablo Carreño, second seed, will play the semifinals of the tournament Hamburg after beating the Serbian in the quarterfinals Dusan Lajovic, fifth top seed, by 7-6(4) and 6-3.

The Asturian tennis player, who performed a disappointing Wimbledon after losing in first round before the american Sam querrey, had not reached the semifinals since April the Spanish Rafael Nadal deprived him of playing the final of the Barcelona tournament.

Carreño will be measured by a put in the final to the winner of the duel between the Argentine Federico Delbonis and french Benoit paire, eighth head of the table.