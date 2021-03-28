Pablo Carbonell surprises Hilario Pino by using this word to define Ayuso

Hilario Pino and Pablo Carbonell, in ‘LaSexta Noche’. (Photo: LASEXTA)

The actor and singer Pablo Carbonell was this Saturday in the program LaSexta Noche, presented by Hilario Pino in substitution of Iñaki López, who is absent due to a health problem.

Pino wanted to know what Carbonell thought of the management made by Isabel Díaz Ayuso in Madrid, where the actor resides.

And the interpreter surprised the journalist with his way of defining the Madrid president and PP candidate for the May 4 elections: “She is a geek.”

“He says what he wants, I think he’s kidding us,” Carbonell added.

Later, the actor showed his disenchantment with the political class, stating that “in general all politicians tease us.”

Reason why, he continued, he doubts whether to exercise his right to vote in the May elections: “I’m a bit disappointed, bored in general.”

“Above all, is that, look, I think if you ask me what I’m going to vote I think I’m not even going to vote,” he added.

“You always have to vote, right?” Pino told him.

“Yes, you would have to vote as long as you found a political class that wasn’t beating each other, right? Let them talk ”, he replied.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

The Government of Ayuso awards the Gold Medal of the Community of Madrid to Cristina Cifuentes

Sandra Sabatés goes out of her usual tone on Twitter when she talks like this about Ayuso

A deputy from Podemos asks Margarita Robles to resign after what she said on ‘LaSexta Noche’

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.