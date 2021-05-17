Pablo Andújar will be Roger Federer’s rival on his return to competition

Pablo Andújar will be Roger Federer’s rival in the second round of the Geneva Open (Switzerland). The former world number one faces his second tournament of the course, two months after his elimination in the quarterfinals in Doha.

Andújar beat Australian Jordan Thompson in the first round 6-0, 6-4. The tennis player from Cuenca had no rival in the first round. After Andújar’s initial break, the match was briefly interrupted by rain. The Spanish dominated with sufficiency with a 70% success with the first service and a full success with the break options: three out of three. Thompson was only able to play his first serve five of 14 times (36%).

In a second, the Australian scored his first service game. Then, he had two break balls that he wasted In the first set he also sent two break options into limbo. This time, Thompson paid for it with his racket, which he crashed on the ground a couple of times. He repeated the scene then with his serve until he destroyed it and took the chair umpire’s warning. Unhinged, the Australian sent an easy ball into the net to give Andújar the break (2-1 up). On his way to the chair, Thompson stomped off the racket he had previously broken.

Later, with a couple of punches he returned to liquidate another racket while Andújar ratified his break and put the 3-1 in his favor. Clinging to his serve, the Australian calmed down as the blows came in. He made a break and equalized the crash (3-3). It was a mirage. A double fault gave the next game to the Spanish (4-3). Andújar served 5-4 up to close the game when the rain made an appearance again. With 15-0, the match was suspended.

After the 20-minute break, the game resumed. Andújar hooked a good serve and a great rightto get the game back on track, achieve victory and move on to the next round where Roger Federer awaits you.

The return of Federer

It will be the first time that Andújar faces Federer. The Swiss returns to the competition after not playing in Dubai, Miami, Madrid and Rome. He has confessed that he took advantage of the tennis break to get vaccinated. “Yes, I have been vaccinated with the one from Pfizer and I am happy to have done it with how much I travel,” he announced on Léman Bleu TV.

Federer is chasing his first title since winning in Basel in 2019. A victory would bring him to 104 ATP tournaments won, five from the Open Era record held by Jimmy Connors.

The Spanish presence is completed with Feliciano lopez, who will play against German Daniel Altmaier and Fernando Verdasco that will be measured to the Belarusian Iliá Ivashka.