Pablo Andújar will be able to tell his grandchildren that he beat Federer

Updated 05/18/2021 – 17:51

Pablo Andújar beat Roger Federer on the Swiss’s return to competition after two months absent. The Spaniard, who had never faced the winner of 20 Grand Slam, won 6-4, 4-6 and 6-4. In the previous one he had shown his emotion for this duel. “This is something I was looking for for a long time. I played with Rafa, I played with Novak and now I will be able to tell my children and grandchildren when I grow up that I played against Federer, “he said.. He will tell you and also that he won. The Swiss, who had not played a tournament since his elimination in the quarterfinals in Doha, was noted to be lacking in pace. This was his third match in 2021.

Andújar was not daunted at any moment of the meeting. He was very solid with his serve at the start of the game. It cost him nothing to win his first two services and it disturbed the rest of the Swiss (2-2). Roger continued somewhat irregular on the track, capable of signing both a couple of good rights and a cut balloon that went by millimeters as well as hitting the ball with the cane.

Federer was weighed down by the lack of matches. Without competition rhythm, the absence of two months was noted. Andújar knew how to take advantage of it. He minimized his mistakes so as not to grant easy points to his rival who showed a poor 40% success rate with the first serve. The Cuenca was placed 5-4 up and with the option of winning the set to the rest. Aggressive from the back of the track, he had a break ball. He did not waste it. Federer hit the ball with the cane and sent it out.

In the second set, Federer was intoned. Fortune was also on his side. To the rest and with a break ball, he sent the ball to the tape but it passed. Andújar returned the blow but this time the friction with the net slid the ball off the court to concede the break. The Swiss moved up 2-1 and served.

After that break, Federer improved his benefits with the serve. He raised his percentage of firsts to 79%. He took the set to 5-3 in his favor. With his service, he closed the set and condemned the match to the third set.

As the minutes passed, the Swiss revived his pace of play, but Andújar did not slacken. He played an increasingly successful Federer face to face. With 1-1, the Cuenca saved two break balls. At the third time, a left forced the climb to the Andújar network. The parallel was answered by the Swiss with a cross blow that put him ahead (2-1). The Swiss, aware of his improvement with the first service (from 40% of the first set he went to 80% in the third), trusted everything to serve. Andújar fought the rest to sign the break and put the 4-4.

Roger Federer, at one point in the match against Pablo Andújar.

Andújar kept his serve. At 5-4, he subtracted to win the match. Federer got into trouble. He did not connect his first serve. With the second, the Spanish made a profit. It was placed with two victory balls. Federer saved both. But at the third time, the charm came and Andújar knocked out the Swiss.

Andújar will face Dominic Stephan Stricker in the quarterfinals. The 18-year-old Swiss beat Marin Cilic 7-6 6-1. The 2020 junior Roland Garros champion was hoping to play with Federer with whom he trained in Dubai. “Spending three weeks training with him. He gave me a lot of advice and before and after each training we chatted for a while. He is the perfect example to follow, not only on the track, but also off“, then commented the young Swiss tennis player.

Roger decided not to play in Dubai, Miami, Madrid and Rome. He preferred to wait until this appointment in Geneva prior to Roland Garros. “Geneva helps me to know if I can play several tournaments in a row. Now I have Geneva and Roland Garros ahead of me, two tournaments designed to get me back on track, “said Federer, who finished his filming ahead of time for the Paris tournament.

Victory for Feliciano López

The day also left the triumph of Feliciano López. He beat German Daniel Altmaier 7-6, 6-4. On quarter-finals will be measured at Dominik Koepfer, who beat Benoit Paire 6-7, 7-6 and 6-4. Worst luck ran Fernando Vesdasco. He said goodbye to the tournament after losing to Belarusian Iliá Ivashka 7-6, 6.4.