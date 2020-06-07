Four men will be able to say that they were the first to compete again in Spain after the coronavirus pandemic thanks to the exhibition Region of Valencia which is being held this weekend in Alicante. One of them, Pablo Andújar passed by the waves of Sports Board to comment on their experience, review some aspects of the quarantine and leave their point of view about the work that the ATP has done and the doubts that still arise about the return dates of the professional circuit. As always, the Valencian spoke loud and clear.

– First impressions of the tournament

“It is logical that everything is a little colder. Tennis, like any other sport, loses its essence if it is played without an audience. In my case, I am trying to take shape, we take it as training matches and that, at the same time, serves the public to enjoy tennis live again ”.

– Adaptation to security measures

“The first thing they do is take our temperature just before entering the track. The four of us have passed the coronavirus test, none of us had had it, so we are ready to play. Then we wear a mask until we reach the bench, there we wash our hands with hydroalcoholic gel, we will speak to the referee always respecting the distance and, after each match, they disinfect the benches ”.

– Lack of communication by the ATP

“I will have had 3-4 ATP communications. Another thing is the communications that I have received after asking, because I have wanted, of those I have had 5-6. I understand the situation and, logically, this situation has become great for everyone. Communication is lacking here, even though they are doing the best they can. The tennis situation is very complicated by the issue of travel and restrictions, I know that they continually consider many alternatives, so tell me about them! That is where they are failing a bit. Next Wednesday we have a videoconference where they will inform us about the return of the tour, the idea is that in mid-August we will all be in the United States ”.

– Dangers of having been standing for so long

“It is being difficult, especially for me. I have had five operations on my elbow and every time I come back after a very long break, I notice it. Normally, two weeks of rest is the maximum that a professional tennis player takes and then returns to training, in this case we have been two months without being able to play. I notice that the elbow still has left, they are damaged structures that adapt very slowly, surely it will still have to take a month and a half for everything to be correct ”.

– Will the US Open be played?

“The players want to play. First, because we like competition and, second, because we are self-employed. We are not players of a team that has certain money insured, we are now without making money, without being paid for our work. Players will adapt to whatever it is because what we want is to play. Now, nobody has communicated any of these measures to us, and we are two months away from the tournament. That’s where they fail again. At the moment here in Alicante we are adapting quite well to the conditions, but of course, there are four of us. In a table of 128 players I would see it more complicated ”.