Injuries, the great ones feared by athletes. One of the main culprits of the withdrawals. In tennis, in this regard, many players who have been compromised by them have agreed to verbalize the desire to withdraw by their own decision, an emotional space and place that every tennis player wants to fulfill. Recover from a last injury and be able to form a dignified and happy farewell. Not at that point Pablo Andújar, but at one point, close in time, of his career, he was about to quit. He had one bullet left so he could say goodbye by his own foot or have to be forced by constant injuries to his elbow. The Cuenca player tells it in ‘Behind the racquet’, the space created by Noah Rubin, where tennis players reflect and share more ‘dark’, intimate or difficult areas of their career.

Andujar, who suffered the injury at the best moment in his career, recounts the beginnings of these pains, only alleviated by multiple surgeries. “The problem with my injury was that it wasn’t just tennis. It negatively affected my daily life. My elbow injury was the worst in my life. Some people may think I’m complaining, but it was very difficult for me. It lasted Approximately three and a half years with five surgeries during that time. Before returning in 2018 I had three difficult surgeries, with a couple more bearable in 2018 and 2019. 2015 was one of the best years of my career when I reached the final in Barcelona I reached the best ranking of my career. I also reached the third round of Wimbledon, which is very difficult for me since I didn’t win a match there before. I was playing well until I felt something in my elbow. I did what I could to avoid pain, but it didn’t help me. “

“I remember playing a game where I could barely finish the first set. After the game, I saw a doctor who said everything was fine and that it would be fine for me to go to the US tournaments. First I played in Canada, then in Cincinnati and finally at the US Open. After NY I decided to end my year there because of a bad elbow. I couldn’t be competitive or even play close to my best level. I finished my year in August. I did nothing for the rest of the year until the first week of 2016 in Doha. All this time I was trying to avoid surgery. I played for just over a month and in mid-February the pain was too bad. I decided that in March I would have surgery. “

Andújar says that only one last intervention, revealing as regards the diagnosis and its origin, could return the illusion of continuing. “I joined the protected ranking and it was three months until I started to touch a tennis ball. The pain was still there but slightly less. Six months later I started to play some Challengers, but I did not feel well. I played three until I could not bear pain and I took another break. After talking to so many doctors and physical therapists, I decided to plan another surgery in November 2016. I got married and went on my honeymoon just before the surgery. I tapped again around February 2017. The pain came back worse than before, it increased. You can imagine how depressed he was after a year and a half doing everything he could, listening to everyone but suffering. He did not even improve a little. Then I saw another doctor and he said that there could be a new path, something different to focus on. The other doctors focused on the tendon, while the reason might be a nerve problem. They exchanged the ulnar nerves on one side or the other. During this time I remember talking to my wife and telling her that this would be the last surgery. Later, I started to feel better from April to January 2018. I was happy with how I started the year. There was still a little pain, but it wasn’t the same pain I was used to. “

Finally, the Spaniard leaves as a conclusion a moment, that of the birth of his eldest son, who changed everything mentally. That moment reformulated his position within sport and life. “During my battle with injuries, it was getting harder mentally every day. There were many times when I thought I would finish my career. In July 2017, my oldest son was born. It helped me change my mindset and my vision was different. it relieved me of a lot of pressure. The birth of my son was one of the most positive things for my career. It gave me a better perspective. I felt a positive feeling in 2018. I decided to travel with a coach and a physio, which I had not done before. I thought to myself that it would be fine if it didn’t work, but I wanted to decide for myself. We were lucky that it did. I mean, tennis was my life until the birth of my children. But then, my life is my family and my children. Sometimes it could be a negative thing for tennis, like when I practice or focus less on tennis. When you have other important things in life, it is a great relief, it allows you to enjoy tennis as before, without pressure The people e generally thinks that having a family is always negative for tennis, but it is not. Even if you don’t have as much time as before, when you’re training you’re giving it your all and you’re more focused than ever. The only goal I’ve had on the track since 2018 is to stay healthy. I work day by day trying to prevent those injuries. Of course, there are days when I train my forehand, backhand or serve, but my main goal is health. I play for my family. I would like to play long enough for my oldest son to see me and enjoy tennis. For now he only knows tennis as what takes me away from him. What I would love more than anything for my tennis is to be the one who decides the end of my tennis career, and not any injury. “

.