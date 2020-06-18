The Malaga singer Pablo Alboran (1981) has published on his social networks a recorded message of just over three minutes in which he declares that he is gay and that he is making it public now because he needs to « be a little bit happier », while announcing that he will soon edit » a very special album. »

« Today I want my scream to be a little louder and have more value and weight. I am here to tell you that I am gay, that nothing happens, that life remains the same, » says the popular interpreter in the video that he has posted on Instagram. , sitting in a room with a piano next to him and a monitor behind him.

In 3 minutes and 11 seconds, Alborán, who specifies that he has always fought « against any expression that denotes any kind of hatred », stresses that « many people » suppose, know « or just don’t care » that he is gay and his Today’s statement responds that he wants to be « consistent, consistent and as responsible as possible » to himself.

« In my work, among my friends, in my record company (in Warner), I never felt discriminated against, hated; I never felt that I was disappointing someone for being me, but unfortunately, there are many people who do not live this way; that is why Today, without fear, I also hope that this message will make someone’s path easier, but above all I do it for me, « he says.

« In my house, in my family, I have always felt the freedom to love who I have loved, to be able to dedicate myself to what I have wanted. I have felt sheltered and accompanied when it comes to fulfilling each one of my dreams, » says the artist. « I have always written songs that talk about you, about me, about what is happening around me. I have always thought that anyone can feel identified with my lyrics regardless of gender, age and even language because for me music is free and I want to feel as free as my songs, « she says.

The singer, who turned 31 on May 31, adds that he will continue to focus his public life on his work and music: « I will try to do my job to the best of my ability, from the bowels, with absolute respect for the profession and to the public ».

« I want to thank you for the love I have always received, for the unconditional support you give me. Crazy because we can see each other soon and show you what I am preparing. A very special album is coming. I send you a very strong hug and to live, that life is gone. »

Alejandro Sanz, Dani Martínez, Ana Guerra, Lola Índigo, Malú, Cepeda, India Martínez, Manuel Carrasco and Vanesa Martín have joined hundreds of messages of love and support. « Love is held pure in freedom, freedom does not understand gender, nor any limitation. Loving is an immense lung that the world needs to hold on to and would be a little better. I am proud of you and of having you, brother mine, I love you with all my life and in it « , wrote Vanesa Martín.

And the Asturian Melendi: « I love you Pablo! When I listen to you, I feel sorry that I am not, it doesn’t matter who you love as long as you love. Your energy has always been wonderful with me and with all my colleagues, that’s why everyone in the profession appreciates you so much, for that and because you are one of the best artists our country has given us. See you soon !!! «