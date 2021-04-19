Pablo Alborán signs as ‘coach’ of ‘La voz’ in its third edition for Antena 3

The third edition of La voz en Antena 3, the eighth with those of Telecinco, is already warming up and finalizing the signings that will sit in their swivel chairs. At last it is known who will be the four artists who will lead the teams, and the last of them to be confirmed has been Pablo Alboran.

Alejandro Sanz, who already participated in the previous season, and Luis Fonsi, who was a coach in 2019, return to the format again. It also does Malu, who stops being an investigator for Mask Singer 2 and returns to resume her role in La voz as she did in Telecinco.

Together with them, as confirmed by the magazine Hello! Pablo Alboran, who debuts as musical talent coach presented by Eva González.

But before seeing them sitting in the swivel chairs, others will take their place, for first a new edition of La voz Kids will be broadcast which will have David Bisbal, Rosario, Vanesa Martín and Melendi as captains, and Aitana, Rozalén, Blas Cantó and Beret, who will be its advisers, respectively.