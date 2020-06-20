* In development

‘Socialité’ celebrated its third anniversary loaded with bombs. The program presented by María Patiño had been saved for this special day, some other news that would open more than one mouth and among them was one that related Pablo Alborán with a Telecinco face that has appeared in several of the chain’s programs.

Pablo Alborán and Giuseppe Di Bella

After baiting him with different tracks, the show revealed that the man with whom the singer had a romantic relationship was Giuseppe Di Bella, a dancer he met in ‘What a happy time!’ when back in 2011 the malagueño went to the set of María Teresa Campos to present her first single, « Solamente tú ».