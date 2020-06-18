Pablo Alborán deletes photo where part of his masculine attribute appeared | .

The Spanish singer Pablo Alborán is again a trend for a photography shared and later deleted to upload it again but edited since in the first part of its male member could be seen.

The singer has approximately four million five hundred thousand followers of which a large number of fans they noticed that the first photograph appeared somewhat more.

Alboran He is not only known for his beautiful song lyrics and his angelical voice He is also a cultured person and of great values ​​who constantly makes us know, above all, he is very respectful.

Perhaps this was what led him to eliminate said photograph because despite wearing clothes there was something quite protruding that caught a lot of attention.

After starting to read hundreds or thousands of comments regarding his attribute, he decided to delete said photograph and later upload it again but already cut.

Pablo Alborán uploaded the photo on the left to Instagram this morning, but when he saw that all the comments were about his he decided to delete it and upload it cut hahahahaha I’m pissing pic.twitter.com/uK7fbCi3hF – ALFONSO HALCÓN (@AlfonsoLeLe)

August 8, 2019

However we can find in Twitter several publications where it appears and although for many it is something natural others took it as a joke and mocked the interpreter of « Saturn »Of course, his followers immediately began to defend him because it is well known that they adore him because in his publications we find thousands of red hearts.

As if it were the official merchandise of any tour, Home World Tour 2020 is the t-shirt of the tour that unites us: the one we have had to live this year from our homes. 100% of the profits from its sale will go to the professionals most affected by the Covid-19 crisis in the live world. (Tour Manager, Road Manager, Producer, Production Assistant, Stage Manager, Backliner, Technician ( lighting, sound, video or special effects), risk prevention technicians dedicated to the concert sector, height workers (riggers, scaffolders, climbers), Assembly Assistants, Stagehand, Steelhand, Loading and Unloading, Runner, Dedicated Catering to the concert sector and merchandising sales managers … You can already get it onstage.es A shared post by Pablo Alborán (@pabloalboran) on May 27, 2020 at 2:49 PDT

He recently decided to share his intimate preferences with his followers, he also relates that he has never experienced discrimination from his family, friends or record company.

Fortunately, his talent and charisma surpasses any bad thinking and possible discrimination, so after 10 years of experience he was relieved.

He is currently promoting his new single in collaboration with Colombian singer Camilo, the new single is titled « With the Same Air », a romantic ballad in his own style and combined with the style of the Colombian made a resounding success.

