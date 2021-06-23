

Mila Ximenez.

Photo: Mila Ximenez / Courtesy

“Mila, I will never stop singing to you. Thank you for your smiles and your good energies. So I will always remember you. A huge kiss to the whole family ”… With these words Pablo Alboran confirms the death of Mila Ximenez.

The Spanish journalist had been battling for more than a year against an aggressive lung cancer that took her this Tuesday at the age of 69.

Accompanied by her daughter Alba, and her relatives, the Sevillian, very loved among artists for her unique way of expressing herself, Mila passed away at home, after being discharged a few days ago from a long hospital stay.

“Mila, I will never stop singing to you. Thank you for your smiles and your good energies. So I will always remember you. A huge kiss to the whole family ”, this is how one of her great friends, Pablo Alboran, who was one of her fighting engines in recent times, said goodbye to her.

Mila, who collaborated for years on the Spanish television show, ‘Sálvame’, had quit his job a few months ago when he shared with the public that cancer He was playing him a bad and hard past, but nevertheless he was not going to give up.

“You do not know how I appreciate all the expressions of affection that I have received on such a special day as today. I love you“, He wrote on his Instagram account days after having given the news very bravely, accompanied by a photo with huge flower arrangements that were sent to him.

Several Spanish media that shared the sad news, assured that in recent weeks Mila had worsened, to the point that He would have told his only daughter, Alba, not to worry about her anymore and to let her go in peace, that he felt that his time had come.

Some of his companions of ‘Sálvame’, like Chelo García Cortez, they turned to social networks to capture one last message. “Mila your smile will continue to be very close to me. I know we will see each other again friend“.

The journalist is being veiled in a funeral home in Madrid, where, with the pertinent protocols, colleagues and many celebrities have come to bid her last goodbye and accompany her only daughter, Alba, the fruit of her second marriage to an important tennis player from who got divorced many years ago.

Mila’s remains will be cremated and, according to various media reports, taken to her native Seville to be scattered in a special place that she herself would have asked her relatives as one of her last wishes.