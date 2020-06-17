Pablo Alborán comes out of the closet, declares himself gay | Instagram

Pablo Alborán after 10 years of experience on stage, today, through a video, admits that he is hom0s3xu @ l.

Today, I want my scream to become a little louder and have more value and weight, I am here to tell that I am h0mos3xual, that nothing happens, that life remains the same. I need to be a little bit happier than I already was. Many people suppose it, they know it, or they just don’t care. «

The man from Malaga shared the video in his Instagram, where he has just over 5 million followers.

In the video he has shared on social networks he also relates that he has never felt discrimination by his family, friends or record company.

At home, in my family, I have always felt the freedom to love who I have loved, to dedicate myself to what I have wanted. I have felt sheltered and accompanied when jumping to one of my dreams. At work, among my friends, my record company Warner, I never felt discriminated against, it could have been me.

But unfortunately there are many people who do not live it that way and that is why today, without fear too, I hope that this and this message will make the path easier for someone, but above all, I do this for me.

Pablo Alborán is promoting « With the Same Air », duet with the Colombian Camilo.