Pablo Alborán comes out of the closet and Carlos Rivera is also asked to declare himself gay | Reform

Yesterday, the fact that the singer Pablo Alborán shouted to the four winds that he is gay caused a huge uproar, all because he wants to be a little happier; Given the controversy, social networks asked Carlos Rivera to do the same and finally leave the closet.

Netizens say Rivera has something to tell and apparently they do not believe in his relationship with the host Cynthia Rodríguez, so they ask him to confess his orientation once and for all.

The interpreter of Recuérdame has been questioned on several occasions about his simplicity; however, it has always been reported to be heter0s3xu @ l.

It may interest you: Carlos Rivera releases his first LP vinyl record

Currently, the participant of The Academy maintains a relationship with the academic, which they have kept in secrecy and are very few times in which they have been captured together.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

#abrohilo how carlos Rivera is taking the hell out of knowing that Pablo Alborán came out of the closeth, and plans to air his extra marital relationship pic.twitter.com/lyWCWgns2x – Emmanuel Lemus. (@EmmanuelLmus)

June 17, 2020

However, Rivera has even shown an interest in becoming a father soon and forming a family with Rodríguez.

Read also: Carlos Rivera seeks to be a father with Cynthia Rodríguez

Carlos Rivera is the Pablo Alborán of Mexicans, wrote Kiki Pendavis.

Many comments like this were seen on social networks, in which they assure that Carlos Rivera is trying to be who he is not and it would be better « to come out of the closet ».

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Carlos Rivera is the Pablo Alborán of the Mexicans. – Kiki Pendavis (@ soloagus23)

June 17, 2020

For his part, Pablo Alborán shared being hom0s3xu @ l and revealed it through a video on his official Instagram account.