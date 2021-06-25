Pablo Alborán appointed new ambassador of UNICEF Spain

UNICEF has confirmed at an event held this Thursday, June 24, in Madrid, who will be your new ambassadorThat personality that will help them expose to society the need to protect children and the most vulnerable sectors.

And if something has Pablo Alboran is their involvement in solidarity causes, that is why was chosen by the Spanish NGO in recognition of his career in favor of helping the children and adolescents who need it most.

The singer was very satisfied with the distinction and with what it implies, as he has been working for years to do his bit to improve the world around us.

“I am very excited to become an ambassador for UNICEF Spain, something that encourages me to continue supporting millions of children and young people so that they can grow up healthy and develop their full potential ”, he explained at the event’s press conference.

Gustavo Suárez, president of Unicef ​​of that country, for his part shared the reasons that led them to elect Pablo as ambassador.

“Their active involvement is being and will be key so that together we can reimagine a better future for children around the world after the pandemic, which is putting the future of millions of children at risk,” he said.

The artist’s followers will also be able to see through their social networks how he happily shared that he received one of the most important honors for him.

“Today UNICEF Spain has appointed me Ambassador. I am excited and excited to formalize my commitment to children and the fight for their rights in the world. Thank you with all my heart, “he posted on his Instagram profile.

Alboran is aware of the commitment he has to society, as a singer and as a celebrity, since he has already collaborated during the pandemic with the organization to ensure that all health workers had sufficient material and protection in the most complicated days of confinement, also with CNIO (National Cancer Research Center) raising money for cancer research.