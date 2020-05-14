It is not known when the return of Mexican soccer activities will be, but the players intuit that it is close.

The next step for Liga MX, after the information provided by the Federal Government on the “New Normality” plan, is to make the return date official, equitable for the 18 First Division clubs.

Pablo Aguilar, Cruz Azul defender, asked for a truce so that no team goes ahead and takes advantage before the restart of Clausura 2020.

The Paraguayan explained the importance of all Liga MX institutions resuming their activities on the same day, so that the second part of the tournament is even.

“The correct thing would be to give some time, according to a consultation with the physical trainers, so that they can set a starting point. If some teams are going to return before others, the truth is that they take advantage, because they will enter faster in pace and adaptation “said the Guarani.

Although no club has accepted it, it emerged that some allow their players to appear at their facilities to perform some exercises on the court, while others remain closed.

In the current map of the states of the country with COVID-19 infections, it was revealed that four entities that host six Liga MX teams are in the red phase (Mexico City, State of Mexico, Baja California and Hidalgo).

Despite the fact that Pablo, who suffered a torn cruciate ligament in February, would not be able to recover by the end of Clausura 2020, he reported that the Liga MX players are frustrated by not playing. The last day with a match in the country was March 15.

“I have spoken with many colleagues, they are desperate for not knowing when they start training. One does not leave him alone and, of course, it causes nervousness not knowing when it will be possible to play; they do not know if the tournament will end”, commented the celestial defender, 33 years old.

“I know it is difficult to put an exact date [para el regreso], but you should already have, let’s say, an approximate, like the other Leagues in the world. I think that also motivates and gives a light of hope. For the players it would be quite important to know a nearby day, so that, as it is said, they put the batteries to train. It would be very favorable for everyone, “added the Paraguayan.

Aguilar acknowledges that his chances to return to play in Clausura 2020 are minimal, since it is anticipated that his return to the fields will be in August or September, so he is not distressed; However, when putting himself in the shoes of his teammates, he understands the frustration, since they are 100 percent physically and with two months left without playing.

Pablito, even, would accept that the rest of the contest is disputed in a single venue, to avoid several transfers and to facilitate the logistics of Liga MX in the hygiene protocols in the stadiums.

“If it were good and they give me that option, I would take it. There are people who want to see soccer and that the tournament ends. It would not look bad, really. The players what they want is to play.”

The Paraguayan spends the quarantine recovering from the mentioned injury, along with his family. “It is the good side of the bad.”





Data

8 weeks have passed since the date 10 was disputed, the last to be played in the suspended Clausura 2020.

4 states in the country that host six Liga MX teams are in the red phase of Covid-19 contagion.

7 days are missing for the regular phase of the Mexican tournament to end, in addition to the Liguilla.

