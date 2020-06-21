This phone is ideal for young video game and photo lovers; it is comfortable, light and has practically all the services of a high

The telephone has become the indispensable instrument of any person.

Its usefulness is very varied by sectors of the population, however, we cannot deny that everyone is looking for quality images, a great processor and, of course, a good price.

One of the mid-range phones that has practically all high-end services is the Huawei P40 Lite.

This phone is ideal for young lovers of video games and photography. It is comfortable and light.

One of its novelties is the unlocking through the fingerprint on the side.

It has a fairly defined and powerful sound on its main speaker. This improves considerably with hearing aids. One point the company should consider is to include wireless headphones on its devices and leave the wired headphones aside.

Despite being a mid-range phone, its screen is acceptable enough to play games, watch videos, and even work.

SCREEN

The P40 Lite joins the trend of devices with rounded corners on the screen. This is 6.4 inches.

It has a LCD type.

Screen colors: 16.7 million colors

Resolution 2,310 x 1,080 pixels.

Points per inch: 398

CAMERA

The P40 Lite has a quad rear camera that manages to capture high-quality photos and videos.

Technical specifications:

48 MP (Wide Angle lens, f / 1.8 aperture) + 8 MP (Ultra Wide Angle lens) + 2 MP (Macro lens) + 2 MP (Bokeh lens)

The front camera is 16 megapixels, f / 2.0 aperture

Here are a couple of pictures and a video taken with the P40 Lite’s camera.

MEMORY

6 Gb of RAM + 128 of ROM.

The user has the option to upgrade it with an SD card up to 256 GM which is sold separately.

LOAD

The phone can be 100% charged in less than an hour thanks to the Huawei Super Charge.

TECHNICAL DATA

Width: 76.3 millimeters

Height: 159.2 mm

Thickness: 8.7 millimeters

Weight: 183 grams

Color: Midnight Black and Crush Green

Huawei Kirin 810 processor

-CPU: Octa-Core

-2 x Cortex-A76 2.27 GHz + 6 x Cortex-A55 1.88 GHz

ADDITIONAL FEATURES

The P40 Lite is a great partner for radio lovers. And it is that it is useful to have a radio with the capacity to tune frequency modulation without using data.

It has a fingerprint sensor and facial recognition technology to unlock the device.

GOOGLE APPS?

The P40 Lite does not have ready applications from Google or other US platforms. To obtain them, it will be necessary to copy them through the Phone Clone or use them directly from the browser.

In the case of other companies, you can download the applications through the APP Gallery.

This phone is available from 7,199 pesos in the Huawei online store.