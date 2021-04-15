P1, the Brazilian variant of covid-19, may be mutating in a dangerous way

P1 variant could become more resistant to vaccines, study finds

P1 is twice as contagious as the original covid and attacks younger people

Research carried out by the Fiocruz Public Health Institute in Manaus (Brazil) on the different variants that circulate in Brazil has found mutations in the peak protein of the virus, which is responsible for entering healthy cells and infecting them.

Those changes, according to scientists, they could make the virus is more resistant to vaccines, that target spike protein, with potentially serious consequences if that outbreak persists in Brazil, the most populous nation in Latin America and hard hit by the coronavirus.

“We believe that it is another escape mechanism that the virus it is creating to evade the antibody response, “says Felipe Naveca, one of the authors of the Fiocruz study in the Amazon city of Manaus, where the P1 variant is believed to have originated.

Twice as contagious as the original covid-19

Scientists claim that changes appeared to be similar to the mutations seen in the even more aggressive South African variant, against which studies have shown that some vaccines have substantially reduced efficacy.

“This is particularly concerning because the virus continues to accelerate in its evolution,” he added.

Studies have shown that the variant P1 is up to 2.5 times more contagious than the parent coronavirus and more resistant to antibodies.

On Tuesday, France suspended all flights to and from Brazil in a bid to prevent the spread of the variant as Latin America’s largest economy becomes increasingly isolated.

The variant, which has become dominant in Brazil, is believed to be behind the second massive wave that has raised the country’s death toll to more than 350,000, the second highest in the world behind the United States.

Attacks young people more

The outbreak in Brazil is also increasingly affecting younger people, and hospital data shows that in March more than half of all intensive care patients were 40 years old or younger.

For Ester Sabino, a scientist at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Sao Paulo who led the first sequencing of the coronavirus genome in Brazil, mutations in the P1 variant are not surprising given the rapid rate of transmission. “If you have a high level of transmission, as you have in Brazil at the moment, you increase your risk of new mutations and variants,” he said.

So far, vaccines, such as those developed by China’s AstraZeneca and Sinovac, have been shown to be effective against the Brazilian P1 variant, but Sabino said more mutations could put that at risk. “It’s a real possibility,” he said.