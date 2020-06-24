Paul Pogba makes his first start since Boxing Day as Manchester United host Sheffield United on Wednesday evening.

The French midfielder starred from the bench as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men came from behind to draw at Tottenham on Friday.

Now he is one of three changes as they return to Old Trafford.

Pogba is alongside Nemanje Matić in midfield as Fred and Scott McTominay drop to the bench. On the wing, Mason Greenwood replaces Dan James.

Here & # 039; s how the Bladesmen line-up 👊 Simon Moore starts in goal whilst Phil Jagielka comes in to replace the suspended John Egan. John Lundstram returns to the middle & Wilder opts for Mousset and McGoldrick up top. pic.twitter.com/p3g8eyMxLu – Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) June 24, 2020

Sheffield United have made five changes from the side that was beaten 3-0 at Newcastlle over the weekend.