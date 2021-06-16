P-EBT: New York families will receive up to $ 1,320 per child to cover food expenses during school closings in the pandemic



School closed in pandemic, NYC May 2020.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

All families with children enrolled in New York City public and some private schools, regardless of household income, will soon receive up to $ 1,320. in food benefits to help cover the cost of meals missed while schools were closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The total amount of the benefit, called the Coronavirus Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT)It will depend on how many days of school each student had in person or online.

The families they do not have to submit an application to receive the amount. For those who already receive food assistance, the money will automatically be added to their benefit cards, highlighted the Chalkbeat New York portal.

Since NYC is a universal school lunch district, offering free meals to its students regardless of family income, all children in grades 3-K through 12 in a city-run public school will receive benefits. Charter and private school families who receive free meals through the federal school lunch program are also eligible.

Children enrolled in Medicaid, whose families successfully used their food benefits last year will see the money added to those health insurance cards once again. And for those who received pandemic aid funds on food benefit cards last year during the first round of federal food aid, when all families received about $ 420 per child, the new amount will be added to the same card. Everyone else will receive a new benefit card in the mail.

Families will receive $ 82 for each month that your child was “attending” school from home, from one to 12 days. This probably applies to many students who have enrolled in hybrid learning, attending the classroom in person a few days a week and the rest from home.

If the time was higher, they will receive $ 132 for each month your child was out of school buildings for more than 12 days. That includes those who learned exclusively online, which constitutes most of the students from New York City, the largest school district in the country.

The aid is paid for each child. So, for example, a family with two children who were studying completely remotely could receive $ 264 for each month.

As Governor Andrew Cuomo announced at a news conference Monday, the money will be disbursed in two payments. The first should be completed at end of july and will cover the cost of school meals missed between September 2020 and March 2021. The second payment is expected to be issued until August and will cover meals from April to June 2021.

The governorate did not immediately clarify whether the refunds will take into account sudden classroom closures caused by positive cases of coronavirus at the school, which occurred frequently. Middle schools in New York City were closed for about three months after a spike in cases, while high schools spent four months with buildings closed.

“We know that families have been asking for this benefit,” said Rachel Sabella, director of No Kid Hungry New York, an organization that helps fight childhood hunger. “What the pandemic EBT program means is that families will have additional resources to help them feed their children.”