P. Diddy relives his courtship with JLo through a post

Maybe P. Diddy feel a little left out when it comes to Jennifer Lopez meeting with her ex-boyfriends. As we all know, ‘Bennifer 2.0’ is enjoying its early stages , after ‘La Diva del Bronx’ was reunited with her ex-fiance, Ben affleck . But last Thursday, May 27, Diddy jumped into action and posted a throwback with Lopez. It is not known for sure when the photo was taken, but the couple were in a relationship from 1999 to 2001. Diddy’s fans couldn’t help reacting to the photo and one of the comments that attracted the most attention was that of Keyshia Cole, who wrote: “(Tell ha, come on home baby 😍 😂) Tell me we’re going home, darling.” Diddy follows JLo on Instagram, and although she doesn’t follow him, she’s likely already seen the photo. Take a look at the picture and remember the iconic couple, who were arrested in December 1999.





Diddy, whose real name is Sean Love Combs, and Jennifer Lopez were long ago one of the couples besieged by the paparazzi in Hollywood. They began dating in 1999, after meeting on the set of one of the music videos for their debut album On the 6. At the time, Diddy was in a relationship with Kim Porter, but couldn’t resist JLo’s charms. .

The industry was obsessed with this new couple, who were showing off on red carpets and parties. How to forget her time at the 2000 GRAMMY Awards, when Jennifer made herself look spectacular in a Versace dress with a heart attack neckline. Despite the fact that Diddy looked very handsome in an impeccable white suit, it was Jennifer who became the center of attention; it even inspired the creation of Google Images. Everything seemed to be going well between the two, until they were arrested in New York in 1999.

© GettyImagesLopez and Diddy at 42nd GRAMMY Awards, in 2000

What happened? What seemed like a fun night out at a club in NY, turned into a nightmare when a shooting occurred at the scene, leaving three people seriously injured. According to New York Magazine, Puffy accidentally spilled the drink of one of the club members, causing a verbal conflict that quickly turned to the physical and ended in a shootout.

The couple were arrested after fleeing the scene with a gun in the trunk of the Lincoln Navigator that Diddy was driving. The charges against JLo were eventually dropped, but Diddy had to go to court.