Ozzy Osbourne provokes outrage after saying it’s “a lot of fun” to shoot cats and birds



Ozzy Osbourne.

Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne, the famous heavy metal legend, caused controversy on social networks after giving a radio interview in which revealed that it has killed several cats and birds during this pandemic.

According to his words, He started shooting the animals with a rifle as a way to keep himself entertained and even found it amusing.

“Very funny. When I started with this, I didn’t know how to shoot. Now cats and birds die every minute”, US media cite as’Mirror‘.

And after learning about Ozzy’s outrageous hobby, fans flocked to social media to voice their angereven under recent posts on the rocker’s Instagram.

“He should be so ashamed of himself”, “Promote violence against animals is just not okayEspecially considering the fact that he is in the public eye and has so many followers ”,“ Admitting shooting cats and birds because it kept him ‘sane’ in confinement. No sir, must be CRAZY to do that to a poor defenseless animal “, write different users.

It should be noted that the singer is no stranger to the headlines for his mistreatment of animals, since is well remembered for having bit the head of a bat while on stage with Black Sabbath, in 1982.

