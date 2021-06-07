Ozzie Guillén sent his words to Tony LaRusa after his feat

The former Venezuelan manager of the Big leagues, Ozzie Guillen he dedicated some words to Tony La Russa following his record of victories during his career in the MLB.

Guillen, who is the first Latino manager to win a World Series in the Big leagues, he took the time to send you his words to La Russa after his 2,674 victories in the big top.

With this record of victories, Tony La Russa surpassed John McGraw as the second-winningest career coach in the league MLB.

“Congratulations Tony 2764 wins, incredible, “he wrote Ozzie Guillen on his Twitter account dedicating these words to an immortal like La Russa.

Next to top as the most victorious manager in baseball of the Big leagues It’s Connie Mack, who’s 3731 to life on the Big Show.

Here is the report:

congratulations TONY 2764 wins my god awesome pic.twitter.com/jmolv5ZlV4 – Ozzie Guillen (@OzzieGuillen) June 6, 2021

Will it reach La Russa be the most winning coach in the MLB?