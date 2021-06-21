Ozzie Albies slams the Mets to reach 250 RBIs in the majors

The second baseman of the Braves from Atlana, Ozzie albies, hit his eleventh homer of the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB).

The sixth inning of that first game was played Braves Vs. Mets and the bartender Ozzie albies discounted the scoreboard with a tremendous hit that homered to 11 this season and reached 250 RBIs for life in the Big leagues.

Albies drove in two runs since Freddie Freeman had been walked and with his dantesque homer he put the scoreboard 4-2 in favor of the Mets, being a hit that hit the Braves in the game and allowed him to reach a round number in his career of MLB.

The second baseman of the Braves Seth Lugo, who had come in relief from the extraordinary starter of these Mets, Jacob deGrom, was executed with that homerun.

Here’s the home run:

Ozzie Albies does nothing but destroy extra-base-hits 😤 pic.twitter.com/8kVskF32Nr – Kevin Keneely (@ KevinKeneely1) June 21, 2021

The Mets reliever left a sinker in the power zone of Ozzie albies and this sent her flying through the right field of Citi Field, being a hit that had an exit velocity of 102.2 miles per hour and reached 392 feet of distance. In addition, it was the 71st hit of this player’s life in the MLB.

Now after that home run Albies hit .256 with the Braves on the MLB 2021, with 67 hits, 11 homers and a total of 45 RBIs.