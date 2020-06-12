Ozuna turned his boat during the forties by COVID-19 into an improvised recording studio in which he unleashed inspiration to create his new single and video, “Caramelo”, which this Thursday sees the light, according to Efe in written statements.

“I kept working and creating music during these times, in this way ‘Caramelo’ arises,” said the Puerto Rican urban singer who will please his followers starting at 6:00 pm local time in Puerto (22:00 GMT) with the launch of his new work. .

“Basically I had to spend the most time of this quarantine in my boat and this ended up being a recording studio. There are more songs coming and good music made from the heart for all my fans,” said Ozuna, whose new song, which includes a video , will be published on all music platforms.

In the statement accompanying “Caramelo”, it is assured that with this success the artist pleases the thousands of complaints on his social networks in search of an answer to the question of “when do you go out?”.

This is another bet by the interpreter to a rogue romanticism on a slow reggaeton base, very proper to awaken sensuality from the dance, notes the note on the style of his new work.

VIDEO DIRECTED BY NUNO GOMES

Filmed in Miami, the video, directed by Nuno Gomes, is a journey “as attractive as it is provocative” through a sweetened world in clear reference to the title “Caramelo”.

In the midst of this temptation scenario, Ozuna, like a “bandit”, sings to his “bandolier” convinced that, even far from him, it will continue to be his favorite treat.

The singer has been actively working for the past few months, adjusting to the new security and social distancing measures required by the COVID-19 pandemic.

His most recent works include his collaborations with artists such as The Black Eyes Peas and J Ray Soul, on the song “Mamacita”, which currently ranks among the top 10 places on Billboard’s “Hot Latin Songs” list and already has with more than 100 million views on the YouTube video platform.

Also, the so-called “black man with the clear eyes” recently collaborated on the single “Fuego del Calor” along with the renowned music producer Scott Storch and the American rapper Tyga.

RECOGNIZED WITH 4 GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS

Recognized with four Guinness World Records titles, Ozuna is one of the most listened artists globally on the major digital music platforms and is also among the artists with the highest number of entries on Billboard’s “Hot Latina Songs” list.

So far this year, the Puerto Rican singer has added dozens of awards, among them, to the “Contemporary Latin Song of the Year” at the BMI Latin Awards 2020 for the theme “Taki Taki”, six awards at the Tu Música Urbano Awards , rising as the top winner for the second consecutive year, this time on par with Daddy Yankee.

He also obtained the Gaviota de Oro and Gaviota de Plata awards at the Viña del Mar Festival in Chile.

The artist broke the record in 2019 as the most nominated and most awarded at a ceremony for the Billboard Latin Music Awards and again led the nominations in 2020, with 14 in total.

Ozuna started the NIBIRU WORLD TOUR 2020 concert tour in February, starting with two successful consecutive “total sales”, one at the Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and another at the Movistar Arena in Santiago.

However, his presentation schedule was interrupted until further notice due to the coronavirus.

