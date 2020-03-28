The COVID-19 pandemic has everyone waiting for what will happen in the coming weeks. Therefore, several have maximum precautions when interacting with others. But reggaetonera Ozuna went over!

The health emergency has everyone in their homes at home: will the numbers continue to increase? Will the mandatory quarantines in the countries be extended? Many questions without confirmation yet.

Therefore, everyone has the greatest of precautions to avoid contagions with possible infected or simply, as preventive measures to take care of themselves and others. If not, look what the reggaetonero did Ozuna.

Ozuna is going through social isolation with his wife Taina Marie González and her two children, Sofía and Juan Andrés.

Ozuna, his wife and their two children.

But apparently, the pandemic hysteria is affecting the singer. Look how it was filmed when Taina Marie González wanted to kiss him. Tremendous rejection!

Do not worry! Ozuna is having fun with the Tik Tok application and making videos of this style to pass the time. It was just a joke, we can even see his wife laughing. #Stay at home

